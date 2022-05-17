As Dickinson County’s new jail and renovated courthouse construction project draws to a close, members of the Dickinson County Public Building Commission (PBC) received an update during the annual meeting Thursday, May 5.
“The jail project – Phase 1 – is completed and the courthouse is about 99 percent completed. The contractor is working on the punch list and things are slowly getting taken care of,” County Administrator Brad Homman told PBC members.
The PBC is authorized by statute to issue bonds for a building project, allowing the county commission to construct or renovate a building. The PBC is the owner of the project and the jail/courthouse building and the county lease-purchases it from the PBC.
Using the PBC allowed the county to receive a lower interest rate than it would have received if the county tried to fund it alone. Also, utilizing the PBC as a funding mechanism means the debt for this project reflects on the PBC and not the county.
“Therefore, should we have a disaster or some type of major devastating event where we would need to borrow money to get operations back up and running, we would have the credit available under Kansas’ law to do so and would not be more restricted by the the PBC debt,” Homman explained.
Typically, the annual meeting is held earlier in the year, usually in February, but was delayed until May as the building project winds down.
The PBC is composed of the three county commissioners, Lynn Peterson, Craig Chamberlin and Ron Roller and four members of the public who represent different areas of the county. They are James Hedstrom, rural Chapman; Kyle McCook, Solomon; Gabrielle Simmons, Herington; and Kimmy Phillips, Abilene, who could not attend.
Needing
completion
“We’ve still got the elevator to renovate when the parts become available,” Homman said, explaining the parts are expected to arrive May 23. “The problem all along has been trying to get parts for that. We will be replacing the motors, cables, electronics, the brains of it. Essentially, we’re only going to reuse the carriage and track that goes up and down.
“The inside of the elevator will be replaced with a stainless-steel shell. When it is done it will look like a brand-new elevator. It won’t look like a 60-year-old carriage,” he added.
Besides the elevator and the punch list, the new parking area where the former county attorney’s office was located needs to be poured and a lawn will be seeded to the east of the location. The county attorney’s office was demolished in April.
Also, a lift needs to be installed in Courtroom II to allow the new magistrate judge access to the bench. While the courtroom was designed to be ADA compliant the bench was not.
Tax credits
Extra effort was taken to ensure the courthouse renovation retained as many features of the original building as possible so the county could apply for tax credits.
“When we were planning the renovation, we talked to the state historical society people. Since we’re in the historical district of Abilene, the courthouse is eligible for a 25 percent tax credit rebate if we’ve done our renovation properly and kept the building as original as we could,” Homman said.
The county would be eligible to receive tax credits in the amount of 25% of the total renovation costs, or roughly $1 million.
“Since we’re tax exempt we can sell those. We’ve heard that large companies and corporations will buy those and we can get 75 to 85 cents on the dollar,” Homman said. “That should be well over three-quarters of a million dollars that can go back into our coffers to help offset the cost of the project.”
Bond payments
Janelle Dockendorf, assistant county administrator/budget director, broke down the project financials for the year 2021:
The bond and interest beginning balance was $22,799.95; the ending balance was $27,447.69.
Revenue for taxes -- $911,683; Interest payment -- $553,225; Principal -- $345,000.
Construction project at the start of 2021 was $2,046,000 and the year ended with a zero balance.
Revenue that came in during the year: $5,353,000.
Expenses to Project Manager Loyd Builders, $6.8 million and Goldberg Group Architects, $71,000. Relocation expense, utilities and enhanced communications at Sterl Hall and the Civic Center while offices were relocated there -- $182,099.
Furniture, fixtures and equipment (FFE) -- $95,000.
Homman commended county staff for reusing FFE from other departments. Of the $160,000 budgeted for FFE, the county only spent $95,000.
“We had a lot of offices trading desks or chairs,” Homman said. “We tried to do a good job using what we had on hand.”
Dockendorf said total expenditures were $7.1 million.
“Between what we had in our project fund and money at the bank we’re about even,” Dockendorf said. “We’ve got a few things we have to complete and there’s still a few bills to come in, but we’re at the tail end of those.”
Homman noted that the money coming in through tax credits would be helpful.
Total project cost
In reply to a question from PBC member James Hedstrom, Dockendorf said the entire building project – which includes phase 1 and 2 – is expected come in at $18.3 million, due to the pandemic and related fallout.
Originally, the projected cost was $15.1 million, with $11.2 million going toward the jail (Phase 1) and the remainder for the courthouse renovation (Phase 2).
“When it was all said and done it came out to $18.3 million due to the higher bids coming in and the cost of COVID. Unfortunately, that really hampered us,” Dockendorf explained.
One big problem came from a concrete contractor that backed out the day before the crew was scheduled to begin work. That resulted in the second lowest bidder being able to “rebid” it, making the cost much higher, said County Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson.
Also, the influx of national COVID-relief funds caused a plethora of building projects throughout the state that pulled contractors and workers away.
Homman did note, however, that some of the additional costs were due to voluntary upgrades. For instance, an asphalt parking lot originally was planned, but the decision was made to upgrade to concrete because of its longer lifespan.
“A number of things we did because we had ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act),” Homman said. “We wouldn’t have been able to afford to do it otherwise. We didn’t have $3 million in unexpected costs. We made a choice on some of that, but there was a big share that was due to COVID.”
Some of those COVID-caused issues included a shortage of skilled labor, the cost of goods and services doubling and tripling, material shortages and shipping delays.
Hedstrom said he was surprised the cost wasn’t more considering the skyrocketing price of materials.
“If we hadn’t done it when we did, we couldn’t afford to do it today,” Homman said.
