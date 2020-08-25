Jeff Graves from Oak Hill works on the new pavilion in Old Abilene Town. It will be ready for Chisholm Trails Days being held Sept. 4 and 5. Jason and Annie Lahr completed the facade of the Bulls Head Pavilion at Old Abilene Town which was installed Monday.

Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.

