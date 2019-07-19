Re-striping of Interstate 70 from the Dickinson/Geary county line continuing east to the Geary/Riley county will start Monday by the Kansas Department of Transportation.
During daylight hours, traffic will be reduced to one 14-foot lane at the location the contractor is actively working. Both eastbound and westbound lanes will be affected at different times by closures for pavement marking removal and re-striping.
Innovative Marking Systems Inc. of Bluffdale, Utah, is the prime contractor on the $660,000 project and have scheduled it to be completed at the end of October, weather permitting.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.
