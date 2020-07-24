The Kansas Department of Transportation started a pavement marking project on eastbound and westbound I-70 in Saline County on Thursday. Striping of the new roadway markings will begin approximately seven miles east of Salina at mile marker 259.7 and continue east for six miles to the Saline/Dickinson County line.
During daylight hours, traffic will be reduced to one 16-foot lane at a reduced speed where removal and striping operations are being performed. Drivers should expect minor delays, not exceeding five minutes.
Innovative Marking Systems Inc. of Bluffdale, Utah is the prime contractor for this project, at a cost of $106,183. The contractor has scheduled this project to be completed by August, weather permitting.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a work zone.
