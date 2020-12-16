An Abilene school district patron told school board members Monday night that the COVID-19 quarantine policy is inconsistent and too restrictive.
Kyle Adams told the USD 435 Board of Education the district needs “more leadership, more listening, more data, better communication and solutions grounded in common sense” instead of “more mandates, orders and threats.”
Abilene Board of Education policy requires people who want to address the board to make a request to the superintendent or clerk five business days in advance.
Many people are frustrated with the quarantine and students have “more anxiety about quarantine” then they do about catching the virus, Adams said. For students who want to be in school, the “best case scenario” is to catch the virus, be out for 10 days, then have 90 days where they are “exempt” from catching or spreading the virus.
The students most likely to be quarantined are those who are involved in activities, Adams said.
“We are taking our most motivated students and certainly the healthiest in our whole population and sending them home to literally sit on the couch,” Adams said, adding they are being penalized for wanting to be an active student.
He wondered why the quarantine policy is so restrictive. Even if students wear masks and follow every rule they can be sent home just because they sat 5 feet, 10 inches from a classmate who tests positive.
“It was reported at a previous meeting that two percent of quarantined students had turned up positive. So it’s two out of 100? You don’t even know if those two got it at school or at some other activity. So we’ve got 98 healthy kids sent home with minimal social contact and no physical activity,” Adams said.
Who is responsible for the policy and what is the goal, he asked. Sending healthy kids home to spend the day with grandparents because parents have to work is not protecting those the students are around.
“With every quarantine the rules are taken a little less seriously because people are just getting tired of it,” he said.
Adams also asked why the policy is not applied consistently. He talked about differences in the way quarantines were applied in July compared to what is happening now. He said those “real or perceived inconsistencies” cause a lot of frustration for those in quarantine.
He told members to consider a “less restrictive and more consistent” quarantine policy that would go into effect when students return from winter break in January.
Increasing cases,
hospital capacity
Superintendent Greg Brown said the reason behind the change in quarantine policy has to do with the increased number of COVID cases in Dickinson County in recent weeks and limited hospital capacity.
“I know that’s a great concern to Dr. (Brian) Holmes (county health officer),” Brown said.
“Hopefully, we can prevent a situation where an emergency setting can’t get help at a local hospital and has to be taken further down the road,” Brown said. “I think that’s the primary reason why things are different.
“From the board’s perspective, we spent quite a bit of time on what’s in our lane and what’s not,” Brown continued. “Quarantines are not in the school board’s lane. That’s in the county health officer’s or county commissioners.’”
Adams asked if Holmes and the county is making team quarantine decisions or whether they are being made by district personnel.
Brandi McGivney, Abilene school nurse, said the county health department is helping make team quarantine determinations. Coaches and athletic directors are also involved in the conversation.
Board Member Jennifer Waite asked if video cameras could be used to determine who should be quarantined.
McGivney said the Kansas Department of Health and Environment had issued new guidance in November. Also, Dr. Holmes had contacted the state and was told athletics pose a higher risk.
Wrestling, for example, is a high-risk activity, McGivney said, explaining she is a “wrestling mom” and has been in wrestling rooms for years. The wrestling room at the middle school probably has some of the poorest ventilation of any room in the district because it doubles as a tornado shelter with no inflow or outflow of air. Also, the conditioning exercises lead to a lot of forced air droplets, she said.
Board President Kyle Becker noted that the district has reduced the number of students being quarantined at a time. Initially, about 20 kids were being quarantined and now the number is in the nine to 10 range.
“It’s evident we’re doing some things differently,” Becker said. “I think where the frustration lies with a lot of people is when it seems more like a blanket quarantine and there’s no reward for positive behavior.”
Board Member Robert Keener said the mitigations the district is taking are not meant to avoid quarantines but are meant to avoid COVID.
“When we look at it, we have two percent of the ones that have been quarantined (who later test positive). That’s pretty good,” Keener said. “We’re not spreading it to high percentages of kids. What we are doing is successful as far as combating COVID, not combating against quarantines.”
Keener said he also has children who have been quarantined and it’s not a good deal, but keeping people healthy is the goal.
“The ultimate goal is health. If only two percent of those quarantined are getting it, we also have to look at it as we’re doing a good job with that too,” Keener said.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.