Four representatives of Heritage Rail Management were in Abilene earlier this month to learn about the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad and help volunteers begin mapping out a new, robust direction for the excursion train.
The two groups have entered a partnership to help A&SVRR expand its operations and increase ridership, said Ross Boelling, A&SVRR president and general manager. Heritage Rail Management is a subsidiary of American Heritage Railways, a tourism company focused on the preservation of railroad history.
“There is a lot of potential for the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad, but we don’t have the expertise in-house to be able to capitalize on everything, like marketing and the website,” Boelling said. “In my estimation, they are one of the top people in the tourist railroad industry. We feel very fortunate to have them.”
Heritage Rail Management brings about 30 years of expertise to the table and can help A&SVRR reach the potential Boelling said it has.
“I just don’t have the knowledge to do it, and we really don’t have anyone on the board or our volunteers for things like the merchandising, the marketing — how to make everything work together,” he said. “They can bring those things to us to help us avoid mistakes and do the best we can to grow the railroad and increase ridership.”
This is also the group that will help A&SVRR work through the federally mandated rebuild of the Santa Fe steam locomotive 3415. The rebuild is required every 15 years.
“We are in the process of developing our plan of attack on how we are going to do it” Boelling said. “We have several grants we are writing and we are working with the Durango Silverton folks to see what the most effective way to do it.”
He is planning to have local meetings and is looking for volunteers who are interested in seeing A&SVRR flourish, to help with parts of the rebuild that does not require a specialist.
“(Work like) taking the shell off the engine — a lot of the disassembly stuff can be done with volunteer labor,” he said. “That will help us reduce costs by having volunteers work with us as opposed to having to hire somebody to do it. For some of the work, we will have to hire someone because of the expertise required to do it.”
The Heritage Rail Management representatives looked over the equipment the A&SVRR has, their rule book, the marketing they have in place and got acquainted with Abilene.
“They did their initial look over and talked about a variety of things they will be helping us with,” Boelling said. “They see tremendous potential for the railroad. They saw that our dinner trains have been very successful and we’ll probably be expanding those next year.”
Moving forward the board and volunteers have a number of tasks. First and foremost, they need to develop the schedule for next year so people can start making their plans. They will also look at the current branding to determine if they are effectively telling their story.
Boelling said he’s pleased with the way this past year went and with the new partnership looks forward to the A&SVRR growing.
“I just want to thank everyone for supporting us this year,” he said. “The cinnamon train was a great success. The dinner train has done really well and I’ve just been blown away at the response to the Cowtown Santa express we ran this year.”
