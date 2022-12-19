Four representatives of Heritage Rail Management were in Abilene earlier this month to learn about the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad and help volunteers begin mapping out a new, robust direction for the excursion train.

The two groups have entered a partnership to help A&SVRR expand its operations and increase ridership, said Ross Boelling, A&SVRR president and general manager. Heritage Rail Management is a subsidiary of American Heritage Railways, a tourism company focused on the preservation of railroad history.

 

