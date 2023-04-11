Sixty-six years ago by a garage in the back of Garden Place Nursery east of Abilene, Paul Flynn’s and Wade Phillips’ A-modified roadster became the center of attention of a photo. The vehicle was red and had painted in silver lettering several messages. “Abilene – Kansas,” read on the curvature between the top and side of the car’s long body. “A/R” read toward the bottom, signifying the vehicle’s A-modified class. To the right of the classification was “101.” Across the middle of the body slanting upwards was the largest text: “Paul’s Speed Shop.”

Behind the two men was a baby blue convertible with white stripes running from the side mirror to the back. The car belonged to Phillips. The juxtaposition of the two vehicles was evident. The pleasant-looking car probably was built on an assembly line and meant for the everyday American to travel, to cruise, to be comfortable in. The roadster, on the other hand, was a bold red, one-man vehicle. It was custom built, constructed part-by-part by the two Abilene natives with assistance from friends and local mechanics. This vehicle evidently had two purposes: be as fast as possible in a quarter of a mile and look just as good. 

 

