Hannah Barker, mother of a three and four year old, and Krysta Bell, mother of a one year old, bring their children to Eisenhower Park three or four days a week. During some of their days at the park, middle school to early high school teenagers will be hanging out at the skate park or the playground. While at the structures, Barker and Bell said the teenagers use curse words, sexual phrases and other vulgar language that can be heard by their children.
“It took (my son) forever to stop saying the f-word. That was like the biggest one,” Barker said. “You never want to hear your four-year-old say that.”
Barker and Bell also said the teenagers at times will play on the playground intended for younger children and interfere with the younger children on the equipment.
“They particularly love that (playground) that the little kids will be trying to go onto the obstacle course and stuff, and it gets so much that the parents (leave) because the kids get frustrated and upset,” Bell said.
“Last week... there were a whole bunch of teen boys here,” Barker said. “My little boy went on that slide about five times, then, right after they left, he went down the slide again and was just covered in green slime. It was horrible.”
Barker and Bell said the teenagers will leave food and beverage trash around the playground.
“There are pieces of plastic all over here. I’ve been watching (my son) because I’ve had to take a piece from him,” Bell said.
Barker and Bell said they have asked the teenagers to stop using the vulgar language and, when they are on the playground, to move back to the skate park.
“A lot of times when I tell them to watch their mouths, it helps for a little while, then I’ll catch them getting louder,” Bell said.
They have not contacted the police because they feel the teenagers have done nothing to warrant the call. The mothers would rather speak with the teenagers’ parents, but they do not know them.
Barker and Bell said they have, at times, taken their children to Olivia’s Playground in Salina, so their children can play without the influence of the teenagers. The mothers also take their kids to the Eisenhower Park in the mornings and early afternoon to avoid the teenagers.
Barker and Bell said the teenagers usually come to the playground in a group of between 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“They’re just trying to figure out who they are becoming, and I get that,” Bell said. “Figure it out somewhere else.”
Bell and Barker moved to Abilene last year. They first experienced the teenager’s behavior in December of last year and saw the teenagers more often as the weather warmed.
Barker and Bell are not the only parents with concerns. On the Facebook group “Abilene Community Happenings,” a mother posted in the group about the teenagers’ language around her younger children at the playground.
“If your middle school aged boy is at Eisenhower Park after school they made it impossible for the little kids to play on the main playground because they were calling each other (motherf-----), yelling ‘n-words shouldn’t have rights’ and talking about doing things they’ve probably never came close to doing to ‘Maria.’ I’d rather my toddler and 7 yr old not repeat those,” read part of the post.
The post garnered, as of May 26, 70 comments and 12 shares. Some of the comments contained other mothers who have had similar experiences and concerns.
“It’s pretty normal when the weather warms up that you have kids out and about, especially in areas like the park. I don’t know whether I’d call it spring fever, but everybody gets a little cheeky,” said Anna Hatter, Abilene Police Department chief.
Hatter said she was concerned about the teenagers’ language described in the post. The number of calls the department receives about misbehaving teenagers at the park “is not a lot.”
“I think a lot of times people choose to just step up and speak to the children themselves,” Hatter said. “So I think that there are maybe more things happening then we are notified of because people choose to maybe as a parent to step in and say ‘hey, if that were my kid and I wasn’t standing here, I’d want somebody to step in and say stop.”
Whether parents should speak to the teenagers themselves as Hatter suggested depends on factors such as the age of the teenagers, the number of them and how safe the parents feel to speak up. If an officer responds to a call from a concerned parent, how the officer will react depends on whether an active disturbance is happening or someone was offended by what someone else said.
If there is no active disturbance, an officer will contact the people involved and get each of their stories on the situation. The officer will then determine if there has been a violation of law. If yes, the officer will determine if there is a victim and if they want to press charges.
“There are several forks in the road when your coming on a situation like that for an officer to determine ‘what do I do next,’” Hatter said.
If there is no violation of law or someone does not want to press charges but the officer can aid in the situation, an officer will act as a mediator for the people involved.
“We do want people to feel safe within the city. We especially want people to feel safe in the parks. We want people to be comfortable going there, taking their children and feel that’s a good environment,” Hatter said. “That’s why, when something like this happens, if the person’s not comfortable in addressing the situation themselves, then we do want to be notified because I feel we could assist in making the situation better and maybe prevent something happening a second time.”
Hatter said she is not sure how often officers patrol in Eisenhower Park.
“If the kids are identified, there might be some way to maybe get some additional resources in play to try to prevent this,” Hatter said. “There could be more going on then we’re aware of.”
