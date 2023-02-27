Parent teacher conferences throughout the Abilene school district are scheduled for March 8 and 9.
Principals at the elementary, middle and high school levels said the conferences are an important means to keeping parents and teachers informed of student progress.
“It is good to be able to talk to parents face-to-face and have up-close communication about student successes and accomplishments and sometimes student needs and focus areas,” said Ben Smith, Abilene High School principal. “Sometimes the best way to communicate is face to face, we have phones, we have emails, and we use those throughout the year, but face-to-face meetings are important.”
For the past couple of years the high school has had about 15% to 20% participation rate, a number Smith said he would like to see boosted.
“We want to encourage every parent to come to conferences regardless of what they think they will hear and we encourage parents to come and support their kids,” he said.
The high school participation rate is lower than middle and elementary schools. Jenna Delay, middle school principal, said they average 80% to 90% in the spring and 95% in the fall. McKinley Elementary principal Mindy Miller said the elementary schools have about 95% participation and in the fall Kennedy Elementary had 100%.
Smith said one of the issues for attendance is that students in high school have eight teachers, which means eight conferences.
“In kindergarten there is one teacher who will specifically talk about developmental skills and academic skills and one 15-to-20-minute conversation takes care of it,” he said. “In high school they are meeting with eight different teachers and they will get eight different perspectives based on what that teacher teaches, what that kid is particularly fond of.”
Each teacher can only address the student’s performance in that one class. Regardless, Smith said the teachers are excited to see the parents and welcome the opportunity to have conversations with them.
“This is a great building and has a lot of great people in it and the more we have face to face conversations the more that we can connect with the community,” he said.
Although the middle school parent teacher conference participation is higher than at middle school, it is down a little from the elementary level. Delay believes part of the decrease, especially at the high school level is because by the time students are in the upper grades, parents are accessing their students grades and information online.
“Parents can follow their child’s progress anytime of the day, any day of the week and communicate with the teacher if they need to,” Delay said. “We also advocate for the kids to become their own educational advocate and become responsible for their own learning. A lot of time by the time they get to high school the parents are like, ‘I already know a lot about what my kid is doing in school and I don’t necessarily need to sit down with a teacher to learn that information.’”
At the middle school the fall and spring conferences are different. In the fall, which has about 95% participation, the conference student led. Each child and parent are scheduled for a specific time to meet with the homeroom teacher.
Prior to the conference, the teacher and student prepare a presentation, which covers the student’s strengths and areas they want to continue working on.
“We have huge participation in the fall because our parents are all scheduled and they come in at that scheduled time,” Delay said. “It is so beneficial to see from your student’s perspective how they think they are doing and what areas they might need your support as their parent or guardian in, and it also gives the parents a chance to meet the teacher and ask any questions they might have and just be in the school.”
In the spring, for the first night of conferences, teacher teams determine a list of students who they feel will benefit most from a scheduled conference. For day-one conferences, the school has about 80% to 90% participation. That number drops to about 40% for the second day when they have drop-in conferences. The teachers are in their classrooms and parents can stop by at their leisure.
Because parents can access their child’s grades online, the conferences today are less about specific grades, as it is about specific skills and discussing how the teacher and parent can work together at home and school.
“It could be the teacher has specific concerns about social and emotional issues or behavioral challenges and they want to work as a team with the parent or guardian to support the child,” she said. “I do think it is valuable with to meet with the humans, the people who are working with your children.”
Elementary school is focused on those foundational skills. Each teacher goes through how the child is meeting each standard. Once they reach middle school, the focus shifts to competency in areas like organizational skills, time management, social and emotional management and friendships, Delay said.
As students move through their school years, the conference experiences changes as expectations change, Miller said.
“I think most of the time for students who are younger and in grade school I think more parents that is something expected of them, parents are little more involved,” she said.
Right from the first day of school it is important for parents and teachers to stay in touch.
“It is extremely important we expend our time checking in,” she said. “Not only are conferences important, they are important, but really all year long we invite parents to be part of their student’s education. Now more than ever it is important for parents to know what is going on in the classroom what’s going on in the school and for us if there is any way we can help at home or we can help parents out and really be in a partnership.”
All of the principals spoke about how the parent teacher conferences is also an important tool to keeping the community and the schools in touch and how much they appreciate the community’s support of their work.
“Our community is such that people know each other, people see each other at events, we live in the same community as the kids who attend our schools,” Delay said. “There’s multiple times our teachers are at the grocery store and have an impromptu conference.”
