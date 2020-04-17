A shake of the hand to greet someone may not return in Kansas until next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Sen. Randall Hardy.
Politicians won’t be kissing any babies in this upcoming election either.
“We’re done campaigning pretty much,” he said on preventing the spread of the coronavirus. “I can’t go knock on doors. I was hoping that maybe if I just stood on the curb and called people as I get to the next house, we could have a conversation.”
However, voter records and phone numbers are not up to date.
The Republican Senator from Salina that represents the northern half of Dickinson County has filed for reelection.
“I don’t know what will end up happening,” he said
Hardy visited Abilene recently to present Grace Less a Senate Tribute and letter from Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on her 100th birthday.
Stay at home
“Social distancing is not in my DNA” he said, but he supports the stay-at-home orders.
“We needed to protect the people of Kansas, protect the people of Brown’s Home because we did not want to overload the system. The intensive care beds, the ventilators and all of that is in pretty short supply,” he said. “We wanted to make sure we had sufficient equipment and personnel to deal with cases in Kansas.”
Thursday morning the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1,588 Kansans tested positive for the COVID-19, 358 have been hospitalized and 80 people died from it.
Hardy said Kelly’s order that barred religious gatherings last week “had nothing to do with religion.”
“It had everything to do with safety and health. Some people construed it to be a restriction of religious liberty but it really wasn’t. God gave us common sense and a brain. I think we’re supposed to use that. I think the right decision was made at that time. That’s putting people’s lives at risk,” he said.
He said a lot of church members, similar to his First Presbyterian Church in Salina, are an older, at risk population.
Eisenhower Foundation
legislation
Legislature was cut short on March 19 and with it the Eisenhower Foundation income tax credit bill.
“When we cut the session short, we cut the ability to pass a lot of legislation,” Hardy said.
“Medicaid expansion has not been dealt with. I was hoping that it would be but it hasn’t,” he said.
Another bill that passed the Senate unanimously would establish a 50 percent income tax credit for individuals and businesses making contributions to the Eisenhower Foundation did not get voted on in the House.
Hardy, along with Sen. Elaine Bowers, R-Concordia, and Sen. Rick Wilborn, R-McPherson, sponsored the bill that passed the Senate on March 5 and was introduced to the House on May 9.
Hardy said the plan was to get the bill into a conference committee.
“That may not happen now,” he said. “The House didn’t get to debate it but we tried to work around that.”
With Kelly’s expansion of the stay-at-home order to May 3, there is little chance of the session resuming.
“May 31 is the drop dead date (for the passage of bills). It’s called sine die. To my knowledge, unless there is a special session called, we’re done. We don’t go back,” Hardy said. “The major bills that we had to pass, we passed.”
He said about nine bills, mostly related to the budget, were passed.
“That’s about it,” he said.
In a normal Legislature session, 129 bills get approved.
“That means there is a lot of good stuff back in Topeka that will never see the light of day,” he said. “We have to start all over next year.”
Elections
Hardy, vice chair of the ethics, elections and local government commission, said he and Sen. Bowers who is the chair of committee have discussed the upcoming election with Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab.
“We want to try to do something that would be fairly easy and painless for the people of Kansas to go out to vote,” Hardy said. “When I say go out to vote, that means probably having a mail-in ballot.”
While that is in discussion, no decision has been made, he said.
He said the secretary of state’s office isn’t ready to change the election procedures in place.
“But I am thinking we need to mail them something with a return postage on it that says, ‘If you want an advance mail ballot fill out this card and we’ll send it right back to you.’ And pushing out something rather than making people request it,” he said.
Deadlines are approaching.
The deadline to file for the election is noon June 1. That is also the deadline for any registered Democrat, Republican or Liberterian who wishes to change parties prior to the Aug. 4 primary election.
The deadline to register to vote in the primary is Tuesday, July 14.
“There will be a lot of people that will not feel comfortable walking into the courthouse,” Hardy said.
There are projections that COVID-19 will have another outbreak in the fall.
Hardy said preparations should be made now.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.