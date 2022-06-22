The Abilene Commission continued talking about acquiring the golf course leased by Great Life Golf and Fitness Monday during their study session. After Dee Marshall, mayor, introduced the agenda item, Evan Wilson, owner of the course, recapped what is included in the purchase of the course and revealed another party is interested in purchasing the course.
Evan Wilson said him and Annette Wilson, also an owner of the course, appreciate the city for considering purchasing the course. Great Life Golf and Fitness will no longer be leasing the course “at some point in the near future,” Evan Wilson said, and so he wants to keep the conversation of the city acquiring the course moving forward.
Wilson said another interested party has submitted an offer for the course, but have held off from discussing the offer until the city has made a decision. After the study session, William Wassink, managing member of Abilene Development, LLC, revealed that Abilene Development submitted the offer. Wassink said the business, if they acquire the property, intends to keep the golf course and develop the property to “create value.”
Wilson then recapped what the purchase of the course included, which is the 9-hole course, equipment to care for the course, golf carts, fitness equipment, kitchen equipment and an established revenue source from around 350 members. Wilson said he estimated all the equipment itself has a value of around $90,000-$100,000. The total asking price is $675,000, revealed during the May 16 city commissioner study session.
“My wife and I just love this town. Obviously, we were born and raised here, grew up here, married and came back. From everything, the longhorns walking through the streets, all the events Abilene can pull off and does a great job (at). We’d hate to see Abilene without a golf course.”
After his recap, John Kollhoff, commissioner, asked if there were differences in the membership of the 350 members between the golf and fitness members. Wilson said there are three levels of memberships costing around $20, $30 and $40 a month. The $30 membership is fitness only, and the $40 membership includes everything, Wilson said. Kollhoff asked for a breakdown of the 350 members. Wilson said he did not have that with him, but could provide them later to city staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.