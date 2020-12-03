A Christmas outdoor decorating contest is being held by the Abilene Parks and Recreation Department.
Saturday decorations will be judged during the Christmas Cruise for Food.
The overall winner will receive $100 in Abilene Bucks. A People’s Choice winner, chosen by ballot Saturday evening, will also receive $100 Abilene Bucks.
To vote donate a non-perishable food item to the Abilene Parks and Recreation office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. satruday to receive a ballot and a map of the participating residences.
Another way to judge is to donate a nonperishable foot item to the Abilene Food Bank 5 to 7 p.m.
Ballots can be turned in to Amanda’s Bakery & Bistro, 302 N. Broadway Street, that evening between 5:30 and 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.