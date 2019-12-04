The best option to resolve flooding in the northeast region of Abilene is for the city to build and maintain a detention lagoon, consultant Dennis Kissinger told the Abilene City Commission at a study session on Monday.
“This option is the most certain and straight-forward method of proceeding with the project,” he said in a memo to commissioners.
He told the commission that the detention pond on land donated to the city should be city funded, city owned, operated and maintained.
He said there is potential for future commercial development in the north Buckeye corridor on tracts already identified as a Neighborhood Revitalization Eligible Area.
“Current drainage issues are an important impediment to future development,” he said.
The project would be added to the 2020 Capital Improvement Plan and construction would start in August.
Another option is to defer the project until developed.
“You have been dealing with this for 10 years,” he told commissioners Monday.
If two or more detention ponds were built, the regional detention pond may no long be feasible.
However, he said there is no guarantee that any development would occur.
A third option is provide further analysis as to whether land donation and prior drainage investments are adequate cost-sharing.
Kissinger provided the commissioners with background information.
Project general
description
The project is a 3.25-acre regional detention pond with associated open swales and storm drainage piping. The detention pond would be sized to detain storm water from a 1% storm event (commonly called a “100 year” storm) in the drainage sub-basin, releasing the water at a controlled rate into the existing stormwater sewer system. This project also eliminates a smaller, city-maintained detention pond located on Eagle Drive, as that area’s water would be held in this new regional detention pond.
Location of drainage
structure
The detention pond itself would be built just west of the rear lot line of properties on Faith Avenue, between 21st Street and Eagle Drive.
Project history
Northeast drainage issues were first identified as a problem sometime between 2002-2008 as the residential areas to the east were developed. In 2008, the first engineering analysis was contracted by the city. This study recommended a regional detention facility as the most effective solution. The project did not proceed at that time due to lack of a funding source and opposition to a traditional special assessment benefit district. In 2010, another engineering study was undertaken which also recommended a regional detention pond. The project did not proceed.
Between 2016 and 2018 the city contracted for further engineering analysis and a final design plan for the N.E. regional detention project. Discussions occurred at study sessions and with property owners and the neighborhood. While in 2018 the commission passed a resolution authorizing the city manager to enter negotiations with property owners to acquire land and determine maintenance of the land, there is no evidence the city commission ever reached a formal decision as to whether to proceed with the project, nor how it would be financed.
Project Cost
Estimate
If constructed in 2020, the current cost estimate is $330,000. If constructed later, costs would need to be reevaluated due to construction inflation. This estimate includes a substantial amount for miscellaneous and contingency purposes. The exact amount would not be known until bids were received.
The estimate assumes private owner donation of the land needed for the project. It does not include prior engineering costs separately obligated.
Project Financing
Under all options, the project cost would be initially financed by the city through its Storm Drainage Fund.
Adequate fund balance reserves exist in this fund to obligate project contracts.
The city could reserve the right to add this project to a future larger bond issue and reimburse the Storm Drainage Fund.
It would not be cost effective to issue bonds for this project by itself. If added to another bond issue, the bond payments would then be made each year from the Storm Drainage Fund. This would spread costs for this project over 10-15 years rather than keeping it as a lump sum capital cost. This strategy would leave more money available in coming years for other storm drainage projects. The December 2019 Storm Drainage Fund balance is approximately $600,000. Annual income is approximately $60,000.
