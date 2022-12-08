Solomon School District #393 and its Operation Gorilla Project are back for the holidays. This year their work directly applies to the community of Solomon as they try to support families in need in their community. 

“Thank you all for your continued generosity and support of Operation Gorilla Family. Remember, everything stays local for our own students and families. Last year over 100 community members, 24 families, 60 kids, and 15 senior citizens had a brighter Christmas because of your generosity,” a press release from the Operation Gorilla Family Committee reads. 

 

