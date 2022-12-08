Solomon School District #393 and its Operation Gorilla Project are back for the holidays. This year their work directly applies to the community of Solomon as they try to support families in need in their community.
“Thank you all for your continued generosity and support of Operation Gorilla Family. Remember, everything stays local for our own students and families. Last year over 100 community members, 24 families, 60 kids, and 15 senior citizens had a brighter Christmas because of your generosity,” a press release from the Operation Gorilla Family Committee reads.
According to a press release the operation committee release, their plan to support their community is by installing an Angel Tree where families in need can have their names put on a tag to receive essential items such as canned goods, school supplies, clothes for the winter and more. The tags include the ages and approximate sizes of children in those families who are tagged. People can adopt those families and drop off their gifts at DS&O Electric under the Angel Tree, located at 201 Dakota St. Solomon.
Another way they help families in need is the Stuff the Bus event, according to the press release. USD #393’s Stuff the Bus makes it easier to donate to the Angel Tree. Around different locations, there will be a Solomon school bus coated in red with Solomon Gorilla decals. People can stop by and drop off donations. Items donated will be taken to the tree at DS&O. The bus does follow a schedule with times and locations where it can be found at.
The press release reads the Stuff the Bus project began Nov. 30 at Mac Villapando’s shop in New Cambria, Kansas. Then the bus stopped at Cowboy Weigh from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Solomon. After that, it moved to Solomon Yoked Parish from 9 a.m. to noon.
The bus still has a few stops in Solomon left on its schedule before it’s done for the season, according to the release. On Dec. 10, the bus will be at Dollar General from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Dec. 11, Stuff the Bus will stop at the Immaculate Conception Church from 9 a.m. to noon. The final drop-off location and time for the bus is Dec. 16 at Bush’s Market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dates may also be added as the project pushes forward, so donators should be on the lookout for any corresponding dates to be included.
Operation Gorilla Family started when USD #393 realized they had needs in their group, where mostly single parents were struggling to make ends meet.
“At that time, we had a building-level can collection, so most of those items went over to the Abilene Food Bank. Then we realized that we needed to keep it here in Solomon. Then we started keeping it here, boxing items and taking them to her families, and her husband would deliver those items in a red truck. he even put on the Santa suit and went the whole nine yards with it all,” said Deanann Zsamba, USD #393’s board clerk.
From there, Operation Gorilla Family has grown immensely.
“Now, Operation Gorilla Family has become more than just a schoolwide project, because everything that we raise stays here locally. All of the recipients are connected to our schools somehow. They are either students or senior citizens,” Deanann said.
If someone wishes to make a cash donation instead, that is acceptable as well.
“The money that we raise goes towards gift cards. We buy a $50 card for Bush’s Market, and a $50 gift card at Dollar General, which are both local businesses, so we can keep the project here in Solomon,” Zsamba said.
Although it is a Solomon project, they still receive donations from Abilene Neighbor to Neighbor.
“Neighbors to Neighbor and Sister Loretta, who is an amazing woman, has given us beautiful purses that are stuffed full with items that we include for the moms,” Zsamba said.
The remaining dates for Stuff the Bus are Dec. 10 at Dollar General from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 11 at the Immaculate Conception Church from 9 a.m. to noon, and Dec. 16 at Bush’s Market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. More dates may be added in the future.
