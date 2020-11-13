SOLOMON — Operation Gorilla Family Project will be launched with Stuff the Bus which kicks off next week and the Angel Tree on Monday, Nov. 23, at the DS&O lobby, 201 Dakota.
All of the donations remain in the Solomon school district as last year’s donations had over 48 baskets and helped 101 kids and adults have a brighter Christmas.
Deadline to nominate families on the Angel Tree and bring back the angel tree gifts to DS&O is Dec. 11. Tags will include the ages and approximate clothing sizes of children in each family. If resources allow, we would like to include community people who may not be a part of the school family as recipients. If you would like to nominate families or community people, please call the district office as soon as possible.
The Stuff the Bus Gorilla vehicles will be parked at various locations in the community to receive canned goods, paper products, hygiene products, laundry soap, baby supplies and all those items that we all need and use day to day. This will allow everyone access to drop off their donations. Those interested in hosting the van can contact the district office (875-655-2541) to schedule a slot and begin the promotion with your customers/employees/members.
Of course, cash is always accepted to provide the gift cards and purchase shortfalls to fill the baskets. Make checks payable to USD #393 with notation of the project.
Suggested donations includ: canned goods, paper products, dish and laundry supplies, hygiene items, baby supplies, snacks, crackers, pasta, PB&J, pudding, cake mixes, quick meals, juice, cleaning supplies and any and all things that keep a family fed and comfortable.
Calendar to date:
• Nov 18 – Mac’s Shop – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., New Cambria
• Nov 21 – Dollar General – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Solomon, Ks.
• Nov 22 – New Life Church – 9 a.m. to Noon – Solomon High School parking lot
• Nov 28 – Cowboy Weigh – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 106 S Chestnut, Solomon
• Nov 29 – Solomon Yoked Parish – 9 a.m. to noon – Solomon
• Dec 1 – Mac’s Shop – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., New Cambria
• Dec 5 - Cowboy Weigh – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 106 S. Chestnut, Solomon
• Dec 6 – New Life Church – 9 a.m. to noon – Solomon High School Parking Lot
• Dec 13 – Immaculate Conception Church – 9 a.m. to Noon – Solomon,
