Dickinson County is making some preliminary plans to incrementally reopen businesses that were closed by the State of Kansas’ stay at home order set to expire Sunday, May 3.
While it’s believed the stay at home order will be allowed to expire, Dickinson County officials are waiting for state guidelines explaining how restrictions will be lifted.
Those state guidelines set the stage for how Dickinson County can proceed.
Dickinson County Health Department Director John Hultgren said he believes Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s guidelines will not be a “loose framework,” but instead might dictate exactly when different types of businesses can reopen.
“It sounds like it’s going to be a phased in program. So we may not have the option of saying ‘on this date this can open’ or which phase we’ll open restaurants or this phase we’ll open barbershops, etc.,” Hultgren said, explaining the county cannot be less restrictive than the state.
Hultgren, along with Dickinson County Administrator Brad Homman, visited online and by phone Tuesday with representatives from Dickinson County Food Industry businesses to discuss reopening and recovery.
The online meeting was facilitated by Kymberley Harper with the Tri-County Chamber of Commerce, partnering with the Dickinson County Economic Development Corp., the Abilene Area Chamber of Commerce, the Abilene Convention & Visitor’s Bureau and Dickinson County.
State guidelines
Gov. Kelly said she would release the state guidelines on Thursday.
While local government cannot have fewer restrictions than the state, it can implement stricter guidelines. But Hultgren said that the governor waiting until Thursday to release her plans doesn’t give local governments much time to make plans.
“Even if we are held to a tighter framework (from the state) and we want to make something more strict, it doesn’t give us a whole lot of time.” Hultgren explained. “You all will see the guidelines virtually about the same time we do and if we want to make something more strict, it’s going to be difficult for us.
“We’re going to have to act pretty hurriedly to get that information out to you guys by midnight Sunday night. We’re at a little disadvantage with her waiting as long as she is,” he added.
Although all local plans hinge on Gov. Kelly’s guidelines, Dickinson County officials have been working on a reopening timeline that would include allowing beauty/barber and tattoo shops to open in the first phase, followed by some dine-in with restrictions.
Hultgren said local officials want to get businesses open as quickly as possible, but it needs to be done safely. He also said Dickinson County does not want to have more restrictions than surrounding counties so local officials have been in contact with Saline, Marion and other area counties about their plans.
“We don’t want to take business away from local people (so Dickinson County residents) drive to Salina or Junction City or some other place to get services since they can’t get them here,” Hultgren explained.
With only two positive tests in Dickinson County as of Tuesday, County Administrator Homman said it’s hard to tell when cases will peak.
“We haven’t seen too many positive tests in Dickinson County,” Homman said. “We haven’t had tremendous effects and spread in the county.”
As for county reopening restrictions, Homman said officials would rely on the guidance of Dr. Brian Holmes, county health officer.
PPE and distance
If and when a local business segment is allowed to reopen, it will happen incrementally, requiring personal protective equipment, including masks for employees, service providers and customers, disinfecting everything and social distancing.
As for restaurant standards, physical distancing will play a big role with tables no less than 10 feet apart, allowing customers’ chairs to be at least six feet apart, Hultgren said. The distance could possibly be reduced if there is some type of physical barrier like an acrylic insert.
Also, if a restaurant did not use a reservation system before, it would be a good time to institute one, Hultgren said, noting people would likely need to wait outside until a table opens up. He suggested getting the customers’ number and calling them when their table is ready.
Hultgren noted this is the county’s preliminary plan, but once again, it is dependent on the state’s guidelines.
“If the numbers stay where they’re at or decline, we’ll open up a few more things and move on from there. This is assuming that everything goes well,” Homman said.
That said, if the county were to start seeing a number of positive tests or cases where medical care cannot handle the load, restrictions might be added again.
“It’s all about being safe for everybody involved,” Homman said. “But we’re also understanding this is everybody’s bread and butter.”
