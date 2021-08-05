The public is invited to view the new Dickinson County Jail and Sheriff’s offices during an open house Saturday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 109 E. First Street, Abilene.
County personnel will provide guided group tours of the new facilities.
Guests should park in the new courthouse parking lot on the south side of the building and enter through the new sheriff’s office entrance.
