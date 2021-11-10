The Kansas Department of Labor released unemployment data for the last week of October, showing low unemployment for Dickinson County.
In Dickinson County, the data shows only 14 individuals receiving regular UI payment and six residents who filed an initial claim within the last week of October.
Abilene Convention and Visitor Bureau Director Julie Roller-Weeks learned about these updated statistics during the Kansas Tourism Conference. When she got home, Roller-Weeks added the information to her personal Facebook page where local residents debated why we have a low unemployment and employee shortage.
“I received it and thought, I’m just gonna share this around because we all have a predisposition that everyone is on unemployment,” Roller-Weeks said. “But when you look at this data from commerce, it says there are 14 people unemployed in Dickinson County. So where did those employees go? Are the people leaving the county? Is it the Baby Boomer generation retiring?”
The powerpoint presented the statistical breakdown of unemployment insurance across the state breaking it down by county, age groups, gender and industries.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, unemployment insurance is a joint state and federal program that assists eligible workers through cash benefits. The government intends that the monetary benefits will provide temporary financial assistance to unemployed workers who are unemployed through no fault of their own.
The Kansas Department of Labor treats unemployment insurance as the first step after losing employment. The assistance is available for up to 26 weeks.
To break down initial claims down further, the department separated the individuals down by ages: 25-34 is 27%, 35-44 is 24%, 45-54 is 21%, 55-64 is 16%, 16-24 is 9% and 65+ is 3 %. The department also separates the individuals by gender with 56.5% of males and 43.5% of females.
The industries with the most initial claims were construction with 18.5%, Manufacturing with 12.8%, Health Care and Social Assistance with 12.5% and Retail Trade with 11.3%.
