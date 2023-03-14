CarePortal manager explains how online platform works to connect families

Catrina Kennedy, CarePortal regional manager, explains how the online platform works to connect children and families who have needs with churches and people in the community who can help meet those needs. The goal is to help families before a situation gets to the point where a child is taken out of the home and placed in foster care. CarePortal representatives will speak at the March 28 Cares Coalition meeting to further explain how the portal works.

 Gail Parsons

Representatives of CarePortal gave a presentation about how their online platform works during a public meeting March 7.

CarePortal is working to launch in Dickinson County, which would give agencies that are aware of a child in need, a central platform to share that need with others in the community and connect them with local churches or people who can help.

 

