Representatives of CarePortal gave a presentation about how their online platform works during a public meeting March 7.
CarePortal is working to launch in Dickinson County, which would give agencies that are aware of a child in need, a central platform to share that need with others in the community and connect them with local churches or people who can help.
The portal is similar to what members of the Cares Coalition have spoken about needing in Dickinson County but has distinctive differences. The representatives have been invited to speak to the coalition at its March 28 meeting.
“I think (the CarePortal) could be a resource that the Cares Coalition can utilize, but I don’t think it is something that is going to be part of the Cares Coalition,” said Dickinson County Sheriff Jerry Davis, who attends the Cares Coalition meetings and was at the CarePortal presentation.
The Cares Coalition is looking for more of one-stop shop format for all people to turn to for help with any need. The CarePortal, on the other hand, has a focus on children and what they need to stay out of the foster care system or return to their biological family.
“I don’t think it is a bad thing,” Davis said. “I think it’ll be another resource we can use to help less fortunate families. Anything you do to try to help the kids is a good thing. (CarePortal) is more church based, but I say it’s worth a try. It won’t cost anything to get the churches involved.”
CarePortal in Kansas is funded with a grant from the Department of Children and Families. Catrina Kennedy, CarePortal’s regional manager, said they are in the fourth of a five-year grant, but she is confident the state will renew it.
Should something happen in the future and the grant dollars are not available, Kennedy said they have several national sponsors for the platform.
CarePortal’s goal is to help eradicate the need for foster care by connecting children and families with the agencies that can provide the assistance they need before a situation gets out of control and a child is removed from the house. In Dickinson County, Kennedy said there are 43 children in foster care, but they are not all living in the community.
“We know we don’t have 43 foster homes here,” she said. “The children are being removed not only from their home, but they’re being removed from the community. They could be shipped anywhere in Kansas.”
CarePortal’s state director Jen Kindler said only about 50% of the children who are placed into foster care are reintegrated into their homes.
“Our system is overwhelmed,” Kindler said. “Children are sitting at the juvenile detention center, sleeping there because there’s not a bed for them in a home. They’re sleeping in foster care offices. It’s a national crisis. We want to help relieve that burden, but prevention is definitely our number one goal.”
How CarePortal works
Training is provided for agencies and churches that sign up. Kennedy said a needs request starts with someone like a social worker, a DCF employee, a law enforcement officer, or person from any similar agency, who becomes aware of a child in need. That person puts the request on CarePortal and an email goes out to the churches and the need is posted online.
When the information goes out, people who can help meet the need can respond. From there the church coordinates with the requesting agency to deliver the need and becomes the point of contact for the family.
“(CarePortal) is strictly a platform tool … getting that need email to that church and the church saying, (for example) ‘I see a family that needs a bed. We want to help bless that family with a bed and then wrap around that family,’” Kindler said. “We know this need that’s posted on … the portal, that’s just one need that family has. If a family needs a bed, most likely they need other things as well. And that gives the church the opportunity to build a relationship with that family and to really help become part of their village to raise that child.”
In Kansas, CarePortal is active in just over 40 counties. There have been 9,502 requests submitted with 71.36% or 6,804 of them being met. The requests served about 21,000 children.
A recent need submitted out of Sedgwick County read, “This is for a single mother and her two teenage boys. Due to a mental health situation, one of the boy’s mattress was destroyed by the sibling. Until they are able to replace the bed, this boy is having to sleep with his mother or on an air mattress. We are hoping to help replace his mattress, as well as supply some sheets and a waterproof mattress cover to prevent this from happening again.”
A church responded and was able to provide a mattress and box springs.
Another recent need was, “This young woman who recently aged out of foster care is working towards getting her driver’s license, she would like to enroll in driver’s ed to feel safe and confident driving and also to help with insurance cost. We could really use help with covering the cost of the class.”
First Mennonite from Pretty Prairie offered their assistance and that need was filled.
“I think CarePortal has a lot of potential,” said Sister Loretta Jasper, director of Neighbor to Neighbor Abilene. She attended the CarePortal presentation and the Cares Coalition meetings. “I think the CarePortal is a great conduit for another level of resourcing.”
To learn more, visit https://www.careportal.org
