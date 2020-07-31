A benefit auction raised $25,000 in donations for the Greyhound Hall of Fame last week.
Donna Weeks of Solomon and Nancy Nelson of New York hosted a benefit auction for the Greyhound Hall of Fame and Museum.
It was held on Facebook and had over 1,500 greyhound enthusiasts from the U.S. and Canada participating in it. There were 380 auction items donated by Abilene businesses, museums and greyhound racing and adoption people.
The auction was held to replace the annual fundraiser which was cancelled in April due to Covid.
The ceremony to award the check to the Geyhound Hall of Fame Museum is scheduled for Oct. 15, during the National Greyhound Association Fall Meet in Abilene.
