Fort Riley has updated the system for visitor passes and road construction will temporarily close an access control point.
Visitors to Fort Riley can now apply online for a single day visitor’s pass.
Visitors are advised to submit their pass applications at least 24 hours in advance.
The online pass system requires the applicant to have a valid, government-issued driver’s license.
The online pass application is available at https://pass.aie.army.mil/riley. This link is also available on the Fort Riley web page at https://home.army.mil/riley.
Also, a construction project will temporarily close the Parker Access Control Point, formerly known as the Estes Gate, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
The construction project should be complete by the end of November.
All other Fort Riley access control points remain open according to their normal operating schedules.
Construction continues on Henry Drive with traffic through the Henry Access Control Point reduced to one lane inbound and one lane outbound as of Aug. 31.
Drivers of oversized vehicles or those towing trailers are advised to exit the installation through other access control points. Contractors expect to reopen two inbound lanes and one outbound at the Henry access control point by Nov. 1. Henry Drive should also reopen by Nov 1.
For more information on accessing Fort Riley and the latest gate hours, visit the Fort Riley web page or call 785-239-2982.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.