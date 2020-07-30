One more person tested positive for COVID-19, the Dickinson County Health Department reported Tuesday, bringing the total number to 40.
It also reported that one more person has recovered from the virus, leaving 7 still recovering.
The new positive test is in the 60 to 69 age range.
The health department also reported there were 28 more people tested since Monday bringing that total to 1,146.
Statewide, the number of positive cases were 698 with 26,870 total. There were 14 more deaths from COVID-19, increasing that number to 349.
