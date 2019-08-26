A new website for the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation, “Driving Dickinson” was announced by Executive Director Chuck Scott at the annual meeting last week.
The meeting was held in what is now Abilene West, the 350,000 square foot facility that once was Alco’s warehouse.
Some of the headlines on the web page read:
• “DKEDC is a one-stop shop for businesses, investors and site selections.”
• “Dickinson County is a transportation hub on I-70 and near I-135.”
• “Manufacturing, agriculture, mom and pop businesses — we have it all.”
• “Families enjoy our safe, friendly and affordable communities.”
Scott said the DKEDC recruits nationally and sometimes internationally.
“How do we get information to them? The easiest way is to drive them to this website,” he said. “We needed to improve that look.”
Each of the communities in Dickinson County has its own profile page, “so we are able to talk about each of the communities that we have within our county,” Scott said. “That helps us direct people to one spot for all the information on the county, our communities, as well as the real estate we have available to offer.”
Accomplishments
Scott presented some of the work being done and accomplished by the DKEDC.
The five-year goal was to create 150 company visits, 250 new jobs and $50 million in new investment in the county.
He said that in 2018, the 22 expansion projects created 183 jobs and $18 million in capital investment.
Scott mentioned some of those key expansion projects and some key new businesses. Those include KVK at Woodbine, Land Pride, 24/7, Smart Insurance in Herington, Hitching Post Restaurant and Enterprise Estates.
The corporation has been working on recruitment for Love’s and Cottonwood Law Group.
New businesses
A couple of key new businesses were DK Sports in Chapman and Krisine Meyer & Associates.
“We worked with some partners,” he said. “We approached Google about being a Google Partner so we could get trainers out into Dickinson County and give them some ideas how Google could help their businesses.
The corporation worked on a housing assessment.
“As our businesses continue to expand and they bring in new employees outside the area, how are we going to accommodate that housing?” Scott said.
“We did this to help set the stage and plan for when we need to look at addition housing. How are we going to be able to do that?”
The corporation worked with Abilene Forward.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
