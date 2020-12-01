Close to 50 percent of the total 731 reported COVID-19 positive cases in Dickinson County and half of the 10 deaths were in the month of November. Of the 731 total cases, 351 were in November and 380 were from the time period of March through the Nov. 2 report by the Dickinson County Health Department.
The number of new cases did slow down with only 26 reported since last Wednesday’s report.
The report also listed one more death and three new hospitalizations.
All 10 of the county-wide COVID-19 related deaths are in the over 60 age group.
Monday’s report also had no new positive cases under the age of 19. Six new cases were in the 60 to 69 age group.
Statewide, there were 9,649 new positive cases and 57 deaths in the report that dates back to last Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.