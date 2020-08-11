One new positive test of COVID-19 in the county was reported by the Dickinson County Health Department over the weekend.
The health department reported that the person is in the 60 to 69 age range which now has eight positives in that age group.
The health department also said there have been 34 new tests. Of the 48 total positives, there are 10 that are currently recovering. Of those 48, two were hospitalized.
In the state of Kansas, there were 1,092 positive tests, 7 new deaths and 36 new hospitalizations over the weekend.
Kansas also reported 294,939 negative tests.
