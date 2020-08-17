There was one new COVID-19 positive case reported on Friday from last Wednesday by the Dickinson County Health Department.
The one new positive is in the 20 to 29 age group.
That brings the total number to 51.
The health department reported three more have recovered, leaving six still in recovery.
