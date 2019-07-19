Westbound I-70 from milemarker 298 to 299 near Junction City was closed earlier this morning due to semitrailer crashes, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.
It is not known at this time how long the closure will take place. Motorists will follow the signed detour by lighted message boards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.