One word could describe the National Greyhound Association’s spring meet: hot.
Not only was the temperature above the norm for a spring meet usually held in April, KB’s Rockybalboa proved to be a hot item both on the racetrack and in the NGA’s auction.
Rocky set a track record on Thursday, then set another record in the NGA’s auction, selling for a record $110,000.
Lester Raines, Jerry Patterson and Garth Bolton bought the greyhound.
Rocky knocked an incredible 23 hundreds of a second off the previous record of 29.52 set by SE’s Tal Sundance and then sold for another remarkable $25,000 more than the $85,000 PJ Burninitdown brought in the spring of 2015.
Rocky ran box-to-wire winning by over 10 lengths in both rounds. He came close to setting the track record in round one winning in 29.58 seconds.
Kenneth and Darlene Biehle raised and trained the October 2018 son of Gigawatt and Extreme Faith in Thonrdale, Texas.
Rocky almost didn’t happen.
Kenneth Biehle said the dam Extreme Faith at first was unable to get pregnant. She was going to be spayed and given away as a pet.
“I said give her to me and I’ll try her one more time,” he said.
Rocky is by a repeat breeding to Gigawatt.
“When I first started working these puppies, I told everybody they are the best bunch of puppies that I have ever touched in my life,” he said. “They have been easy to handle. I keep telling everybody they are just getting better and better.”
Champion
While Rockybalboa turned out to be a champion named after Rocky Balboa from the boxing movies, that name also almost didn’t happen. Originally, the greyhound was named KB’s Rocky Top but that name had already been used.
Angie Carranza at the National Greyhound Association wanted to keep with the Rocky theme, naming him RockyBalboa.
Biehle said he started bringing his best greyhounds to Abilene at the advice of the late Cary Alsobrook.
“I asked him how I could maximize my farm. He says, let me think about it. He called me the next morning and says, ‘I’d go to Kansas. I would take nothing but my best dogs. I’d walk them into the (auction) ring and I wouldn’t walk them out if they brought $1,000 or $50,000. Sell every one of them.’ That’s what I started doing.”
Delay
The spring meeting was twice delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and held two months later than the April dates.
The twice yearly auction was moved from Sterl Hall to the Greyhound Hall of Fame where chairs were set up six feet apart and everyone registered.
NGA Executive Director Jim Gartland said 86 racing greyhounds sold for $881,500, a $10,250 average. Many of those sold through the Internet which created $498,000 of those sales.
“In spite of all the delays, I think it went very well,” Gartland said of the meet. “Our biggest fear was the heat and the heat showed up but we managed to get through it unscathed, I’d say.”
Plenty of ice and water was on hand to keep the greyhounds cool.
“We kept them in the shade for the most part and we had a couple air conditioned trailers,” he said.
Also they took a break during the auction so owners could take their dogs back to the kennels and not have them in the trailers throughout the event.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.