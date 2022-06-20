One person is in serious but stable condition after a shooting took place in Abilene Sunday afternoon.
According to Abilene Police Chief Anna Hatter, Sunday afternoon at approximately 4 p.m., a shooting was reported to have taken place on the 400 block of NE 14th Street in Abilene.
The 43-year-old victim was transported to the hospital and remains in serious condition but is reportedly stable.
A 16-year-old suspect was arrested by the APD.
The investigation into this incident remains ongoing, according to Hatter.
