As many people from Abilene know, Vine Street is akin to Abilene’s version of Aggieville — at least on Halloween night. For years it has been a staple of the community camaraderie and good candy for the kids to scavenge through their bags on Halloween. Vine Street will add some new faces on the block for Halloween this year. Amy Eller is a new home-owner here in Abilene traveling from Oregon and she has her sights set on doing Halloween the Vine Street way as Abilenians are accustomed to.
She arrived in Abilene just in time to take part in the annual ritual.
“I’m both excited and a little intimidated for my first Halloween in Abilene since the purchase of our home on Vine Street. I’ve heard lots of opinions from several people about what to expect. I don’t think I’m going to believe it until I see it for myself,” Eller said.
Her house looks the part with gravestone decorations in the front yard, ghosts hanging from the shingles on the porch, and a boatload of candy to hand out to all the kids. It’s certainly one way to get more involved in her new neighborhood.
“They will be good neighbors,” said Hank Royer, who also lives on Vine Street.
Eller drove all the way from Oregon to participate in Halloween 2023 here in Abilene.
