Getting the Dickinson County Sheriff’s staff settled in was at the top of the list for new Sheriff Jerry Davis.
“There were several individuals that left the agency,” Davis said shortly after he was sworn in as sheriff by District Judge Benjamin Sexton Monday. “My first goal was to replace those.”
He said most of the positions have been replaced with a mixture of current staff, former staffers returning and new faces.
Three former deputies returned. Brent Gering returned as deputy sergeant of patrol and Kalen Robison returned as a deputy.
Davis said John Nachtman, former sheriff’s investigator and former investigator with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, is back in the position as a criminal investigator.
Davis had announced earlier that Brian Hornaday, former Herington police chief, is the new undersheriff.
“We made it a point to meet individually with every employee here that is going to stay employed here,” Davis said, referring to the undersheriff. “We met with most of them for an hour to an hour and a half. We just picked their brain and told them what we expected.”
Jail
Davis said that jail administrator Kathy Winingham retired. Mark Anderson, former administrator of the Geary County Jail, is the new detention center administrator for Dickinson County.
“He has 38 years experience in corrections,” Davis said.
Shalondra Booker, former detention officer for Riley County, is a new detention officer with nine years of experience in corrections, he said.
“The corrections staff, I met with all of them. They are excited to start it and get rolling,” Davis said.
He said he has also reviewed jail plans.
“We are excited about the jail. I have been in regular contact with the superintendent that is building the jail and with County Administrator Brad Homman at least weekly if not several times a week since I left employment in April.”
Patrol
Davis said a patrol schedule has been drawn up.
“The schedule has been completed to the end of February,” he said.
He said the new patrol officers will be working with some of the veterans to get to know the county.
“They are all certified officers,” Davis said. “They don’t have to go the academy.”
He said they have been working to get some additional vehicles purchased.
“We retired our previous K-9 and we have a new K-9 ordered,” he said. “Our K-9 officer will be going to Colorado for training on that dog.”
Davis started his law enforcement career in 1988 as a reserve deputy at the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office.
He worked part time in the jail, on road patrol and worked security at civic functions.
Then Sheriff Carl McDonald offered him the full-time position in the drug enforcement division.
After attending the police academy, he went to work on road patrol where he stayed until 1994, he said.
Then Sheriff Curt Bennett promoted Davis to criminal investigator with Nachtman.
A year later he said he was promoted to primary investigator in 1995, a position which he held for about the next 25 years.
As an investigator he also helped start and operate the Dickinson County Crimestoppers program by adding a phone application so students could report concerns 24 hours a day.
Davis filed to run for sheriff as a Republican, winning the primary against Gareth Hoffman.
Tim Horan
