The James R Cutler American Legion Post 39 will conduct a Flag Retirement Ceremony starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Abilene Rodeo Arena.
The ceremony is an opportunity as a community to honor the symbol of our nation, to celebrate the men and women who have both fought and died for our many freedoms and to commemorate the 20th anniversary of loved ones lost on Sept. 11, 2001.
If you have a loved one that we can honor during this ceremony, send an email to postadjutant39@kansaslegion.org. We encourage the public to witness this very solemn ceremony conducted by veterans as they properly retire these flags with the dignity they deserve.
“The purpose of a flag retirement ceremony is to encourage proper respect for the flag of the United States and to provide for disposal of unserviceable flags in a dignified manner in accordance with U.S. Code,” says Post Commander Brian Ross.
If anyone has a flag that should be retired, there is a flag retirement box serviced by American Legion Post 39 located across from Joe Snuffy’s restaurant on West 1st Street in Abilene or a temporary drop box can be found at the Post Commander’s residence in Enterprise at 316 S Factory Street.
The public is invited to attend a Flag Retirement Ceremony at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Abilene Rodeo Arena, conducted by James R Cutler American Legion Post 39.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.