Decked out in its finest Christmas décor, Dickinson County Heritage Center volunteers hosted two days of an Old-Fashioned Christmas beginning Saturday, Dec. 3.
This was the second year for the event, which started with a vision brought on by an odd television and a pandemic.
“I was home during COVID watching too many Hallmark movies and one of them was where the town saved the museum,” said Cindy Wedel, event coordinator. “I thought, ‘We have so much to offer, we should do a whole Christmas thing.’”
Heritage Center Director Austin Anders said this year’s event came together smoother than the first year. Inside people bought chances to win a Christmas quilt and children visited with Santa before heading out back where the carousel was running and each of the buildings had a special event.
The Talmage Quartet started off the weekend’s musical entertainment, home-baked cookies and hot chocolate was served in the Volkmann Cabin and popcorn was popped over a Coleman burner in the blacksmith shop.
Throughout the property Christmas trees decorated by area 4-H clubs were on display — inside visitors could vote for the one they liked best. In the Kellogg Schoolhouse, 4-H’ers from the Fragrant Hilltoppers helped children make crafts.
“What we are trying to do is old-fashioned things that would be inexpensive that people can make with whatever they have,” said volunteer Meta West.
For one of the projects children made bags out of old newspaper pages.
“It’s just a matter of folding,” West said. “Then the kids can decorate them with crayons, which would have been available back in the day.”
Within the first couple of hours more than 400 people had already gone through. Anders said the volunteers were keeping the Christmas spirit alive.
“Everybody seems to be in a joyous mood,” he said. “They’re having a lot of fun — the carousels got a lot of riders. We’re very excited to see it up and going again.”
With no charge for the rides, some guests rode more than once while enjoying all of the activities.
“We wanted to come see the Old Fashioned Christmas, see it all lit up for Christmas,” said Stacy Smiley, who brought Savanah Smiley, 7, and Sarah Rothchild, 11. “But mostly, we really came for the carousel.”
The horses are Savannah’s favorite part the the oldest operational C.W. Parker carousel known to exist.
Sarah also liked the ride, but her favorite part was the “old-fashioned art stuff,”
“It was a great event,” Stacy said as she and the girls headed back to the carousel for a third ride. “It's neat to see it all lit up at night. There's been a lot of people, a lot of friendly faces. It’s great to show the kids what … Christmas time might have been like.”
Which is what Anders and Wedel were hoping people would take away from the event.
“Our mission is to share history with Dickinson County,” Wedel said. “We've got all these beautiful buildings; and communicating with children what it was like and what it can be like now, but we want to keep it as simple as we can.”
