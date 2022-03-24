Old Abilene Town revealed its event list for up until October. The town has 13 events planned out. For this weekend, Old Abilene is preparing for its vendor tour.
“It feels like we got something going at least once a month. Hopefully we’ll have fans randomly call and say they’re in town. We’ll keep adding to the list. They’re the major events that are happening so far, and we’re pretty excited about them,” said Michael Hook, Old Abilene Town event coordinator.
From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. vendors from across the state are coming to set up shop in Old Abilene for the vendor tour. They will be selling homemade items.
While the Eisenhower Marathon is not their event, the marathon course will go through the town for the first time ever, said Hook. The annual marathon is set for April 30.
“The marathon has never been through (the town) before. Usually, it’s down on Buckeye Avenue and a little bit more towards the Eisenhower Library. The finish line will actually be on our main street,” Hook said.
Starting May 7, Old Abilene will begin its weekly gunfights and can-can girl performances. Hook said the performances will take place on Saturdays and some Sundays. Old Abilene will keep hosting the performances each weekend until after Labor Day in September.
To celebrate the start of summer, the town is hosting its Summer Kick-off Concert June 3. With the food and activities as in previous years, the night’s concert will host the Sunset Sinners.
For the second June event, Old Abilene will be home to the 2nd annual Showdown at Old Abilene Town event. The event is organized by Never Surrender MMA gym in Abilene. The fight is now scheduled for June 25, as it was previously scheduled for May 6.
Another Comedy Night in Old Abilene Town will happen under the Bulls Head Pavillion July 1. The headline comedian for the night will be Meghan Welch.
Aimed for children, the town is hosting Cowboy Camp where kids can learn about cowboys of the past in the day camp. There are two different weeks children can join, July 11-15 or July 18-22.
Less than a week after the Cowboy Camp, Old Abilene will be part of a motorcycle poker run July 23 to memorialize an infant passing away. The Beckett’s Memorial Run will start and end in Old Abilene.
After the Wild Hitchcock Rodeo August 5 and 6, the town is hosting two concerts those days at night. The Lazy Wayne Band will play Friday, and Savanna Chestnut and the Field Hands will play Saturday.
Chisholm Trail Days is scheduled to return this year for the weekend of Sept. 2-3.
The town will host another motorcycle poker run Sept. 17. Derrik’s Ride commemorates Derrik Ray who passed away from cancer at the age of six. The ride has been organized since 2003.
The Wild West Gravel Fest is returning to Old Abilene this year for the third time. Bicyclists will try their hand at a 200 km, 100 km or a 50 km race that weekend and enjoy entertainment. The fest is the weekend Oct. 8-10, with the race starting the morning of Oct. 9. The event is organized by Abilene Commissioner John Kollhoff.
To end the event list, Haunted Cowtown, Old Abilene’s Halloween event, will take place Oct 21-22 and Oct. 28-29.
For more information, go to Old Abilene Town’s website at oldabilenetown.org or their Facebook page.
