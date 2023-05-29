Passengers on the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad had safe passage from Abilene to Enterprise and back Saturday. But, when they returned to the station at Old Abilene Town a gunfight broke out. When the smoke cleared 10 men were laid out in the street only to be revived when children Jim Smith and in their, “Outdoor voices” hollered, “Please” at which time the actors came back to life.

The Old Abilene Gunfighters started their 2023 season with a day of gunfighting, vendors, and can-can girls entertaining in the saloon.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.