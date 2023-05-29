Passengers on the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad had safe passage from Abilene to Enterprise and back Saturday. But, when they returned to the station at Old Abilene Town a gunfight broke out. When the smoke cleared 10 men were laid out in the street only to be revived when children Jim Smith and in their, “Outdoor voices” hollered, “Please” at which time the actors came back to life.
The Old Abilene Gunfighters started their 2023 season with a day of gunfighting, vendors, and can-can girls entertaining in the saloon.
Jeffrey Crippen, who plays the role of Sheriff Jim Smith, is the president of the gunfighter’s club. He is looking for an active year as the club grows.
“We got up to about 40 gunfighters so we're going to be running a few different faces this year,” he said. “We have a lot of new young ones and we got a bunch of active-duty soldiers that are starting to come into the group.”
The opening weekend was dedicated in honor of Andrew Kijowski, who passed away in January. Kijowski was an Old Abilene Town’s board president and an honorary gunfighter.
“He was always out here helping us and cheering us on and he always had a good thing to say when he was out here,” Crippen said. “He was always goofing with us. Every season, the first weekend he'd walk out on the street, no matter how he was dressed, and he'd be like, ‘You know, y'all better be careful. There's a new sheriff in town.’ He always made everybody feel good.”
Gunfighter shows will run Saturdays and Sundays through the end of September. Throughout the season, on Saturdays the can-can dancers will entertain in the saloon. This year, in addition to the regular four or five dancers, a group of high school girls will perform.
Can-can dancer Abby Kijowski said the high school dancers will get some training before hitting the stage. Although not all of the dances they do in the saloon are reminiscent of the original can-can dance style, they will perform at least one that is.
“We do one traditional can-can dance and then our other ones we make it more modernized to more modern music, and we kind of put our own can-can spin on it,” she said.
It takes more than just learning dance steps to be a successful can-can dancer.
“You have to have the passion to do it and be willing to come out and just learn and have fun and talk to people, and then be willing to learn dances,” Kijowski said.
