The 6th annual Oktoberfest, a free family-friendly event, returns to downtown Abilene Sept. 15 and 16. Hanna Nahely, Oktoberfest organizer, said they added Friday night to the schedule to add more activities. Starting at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 with activities, vendors and performances by the Lazy Wayne Band. With festivities, live music and food continuing at 1 p.m. Sept. 16.
“This year we are actually expanded from last year. We have more food vendors, more snack vendors and more craft vendors,” Nahely said.
Expanding from last year, this year the event will be set up around Little Ike Park on 3rd and Spruce. Nahely said it will be double the space they had for last years event and are expecting about 35 different vendors.
Featuring various vendors and kid friendly attractions including face painters, bounce houses and a barrel train. Along with competitions for adults including hammerschlagen competition, keg races and stein hoisting competition.
“It brings new people to our downtown. I also think it's a great time to spend with our family and friends. Oktoberfest is about being together and enjoying one another,” Nahely said.
— 6 p.m. - Festival Begin with bounce houses, barrel train, food, drinks and vendors
— 7 p.m. - Lazy Wayne Band on main stage
— 1 p.m. - Festival Opens
— 2 p.m. - Cornhole Tournament
— 3 p.m. - Hammerschlagen Competition
— 4 p.m. - Blautaler Schuhplattler of Kansas City performs
— 5:30 p.m. - Opening Ceremony with tapping of the keg by Mayor Trevor Witt
— 6 p.m. - Blautaler Schuhplattler of Kansas City Performs
— 7 p.m. - Stein Hoisting Competition
— 7:30 p.m. - Blautaler Schuhplattler of Kansas City performs
— 8:30 p.m. - Paramount 80’s Band
