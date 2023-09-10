Crowds packed N. Broadway Street to celebrate Oktoberfest

Crowds packed N. Broadway Street to celebrate Oktoberfest in 2021. This year, Oktoberfest will be on two days, Sept. 15 and Sept. 16.

 Reflector-Chronicle file photo

The 6th annual Oktoberfest, a free family-friendly event, returns to downtown Abilene Sept. 15 and 16. Hanna Nahely, Oktoberfest organizer, said they added Friday night to the schedule to add more activities. Starting at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 with activities, vendors and performances by the Lazy Wayne Band. With festivities, live music and food continuing at 1 p.m. Sept. 16. 

“This year we are actually expanded from last year. We have more food vendors, more snack vendors and more craft vendors,” Nahely said.

 

