The fifth annual Oktoberfest in Abilene will take place on Sept. 17 in downtown Abilene.
Oktoberfest is the world’s largest Volkfest, featuring a beer festival and traveling funfair that occurs in Munich, Bavaria, Germany. It is a 16-18 day festival spanning from mid-or late-September to around the first Sunday in October with more than six-million people from around the world attending the event. Of course, this is all in Germany. While Abilene’s Oktoberfest may not be a big international event, it does the former justice with vintage authenticity and the good times provided, giving people the true experience of Oktoberfest.
Heidi Anderson, who co-started Oktoberfest in Abilene in 2017, sat down for an interview on why she started this event, where it has grown to today, as well as the upcoming Oktoberfest.
“I’m from Germany, I have German heritage, I like to go to different Oktoberfests every year, and I used to google when different states were holding the event and noticed this area really didn’t have Oktoberfests,” said Anderson. “Hays had one, and there were some in Missouri but none in the middle.
Anderson then went to her daughter Hanna as well as their friends Erik and Kirsten Cole who is also German, and they came up with different ideas to bring Oktoberfest to Abilene.
“In 2017 we had decided to have Oktoberfest at Old-Abilene Town, and we had hoped for about 500 to 800 people to show up,” said Anderson.
A major goal of the event keep the celebration very authentic.
“We wanted it to be authentic,” Anderson said. “We wanted authentic food, authentic dancers, authentic music, I wanted the Germans to say this is neat.”
The numbers they would pull in on their first Oktoberfest would open their eyes to just how far they could take this.
“There was a K-State home game that day, so we were pretty concerned that we wouldn’t have a good turnout, and we had around 2,000 people come,” Anderson said. “After that, we were shocked, totally shocked and we decided to keep it going and last year I think we had about 5,000 people come it was huge.”
“I’ve kind of taken a step back and now my daughter, Hanna Nagely mostly runs things as the event coordinator and she does a wonderful job planning everything and bouncing ideas off of me,” Anderson said. “We do have great help from other people, I mean Julie Weeks has been wonderful she has helped with our website and videos and Elizabeth Weiss has been a great help, we have great support, last year the Police Chief came, the City Manager came, the Mayor and different Commissioners that’s awesome when you have the support of your town.”
The organizers would like to keep the event in downtown Abilene.
“We’d like to keep it down here and see it grow to something larger someday, right now we shut off another street, so we are all of Broadway, Fourth Street, from Cedar over to Spruceway and now we’re shutting off a backstreet so we are about three total blocks, it’s growing,” Anderson said.
Oktoberfest in Abilene is a family-run event and will also be kid-friendly with bounce houses and different games. There will be food, entertainment, drinks, games, and much more. People can come through this Saturday starting at 2 p.m.
