The fifth annual Oktoberfest in Abilene will take place on Sept. 17 in downtown Abilene.

Oktoberfest is the world’s largest Volkfest, featuring a beer festival and traveling funfair that occurs in Munich, Bavaria, Germany. It is a 16-18 day festival spanning from mid-or late-September to around the first Sunday in October with more than six-million people from around the world attending the event. Of course, this is all in Germany. While Abilene’s Oktoberfest may not be a big international event, it does the former justice with vintage authenticity and the good times provided, giving people the true experience of Oktoberfest.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.