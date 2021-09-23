First celebrated in Munich Germany on Oct. 12, 1810, Oktoberfest became a two week celebration of King Louis I’s and Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen’s marriage. Now cities across the world celebrate their own versions of Oktoberfest for Abilene the celebration started 2017.
Heidi Anderson, with the help of her family, started Abilene’s Oktoberfest to help celebrate Kansas’ German heritage and her own heritage.
“Her mom was from Germany,” Oktoberfest coordinator Hanna Nagely said. “So we have German heritage, which a lot of people around here do. We just wanted to have a festival in town where we can bring people in to experience Oktoberfest and celebrate our heritage a little bit.”
“My favorite thing is probably just to see everybody coming together and that is what Oktoberfest is about enjoying each other’s company,” Nagely added. “Talking and seeing people, listening to music and just being in the company of other people.”
So with the help of beer, currywurst, German dancing and more, Abilene’s downtown will become a snapshot of German from 4 p.m. to midnight on Saturday.
Schedule
4 p.m. - Festival Begins
4:30 p.m - Hammerschlagen Contest
A game where participants attempt to drive nails into wood and first one to get their nail in wins.
5 p.m. - Heimat Tanzers of Omaha, Nebraska
A group of dancers that focus on preserving German folk dance and Tracht (traditional dress)
6 p.m. - Tapping of the Keg ceremony
Mayor Brandon Rein will be performing the tapping of the keg
7 p.m. - Heimat Tanzers
7:30 p.m. - Stein Hoisting Competition
8 p.m. - Trachten Competition
German traditional dress competition
8:30 p.m. - Heimat Tanzers
9 p.m. - Masskraugten
A Bavarian sport where contestants try to see who can hold their arm out the longest while holding a filled 1 liter stein
9:30 p.m. - Heimat Tanzers
10 p.m. - Beer chugging competition
12 p.m. - Playing Auf Wiedersehn by Rudi Schuricke
For the kiddos, they will get to enjoy their own fun during Abilene’s Oktoberfest with a bounce house open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. A craft table hosted by the Abilene Public Library and outdoor games, like corn hole and bowling.
