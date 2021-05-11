An Ohio resident was arrested last week in Dickinson County for trafficking fentanyl, according to a news release from the Dickinson County Sherif’s Office.
A passenger car driven by Latoya Walker, 39, of Dublin, Ohio, was stopped for numerous traffic violations by a member of the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit.
During the stop, the deputy became suspicious of criminal activity and deployed a sheriff’s office canine (K-9) around the vehicle. During a subsequent search of the vehicle 5.2 pounds of fentanyl was located.
Walker, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, was arrested on narcotics-related charges for trafficking fentanyl.
The incident occurred at 11:37 a.m. Wednesday, May 5 at Interstate 70 mile marker 274.
The sheriff’s office wants to remind the public of the dangers of fentanyl, which can be lethal in extremely small doses. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine. This drug has been responsible for thousands of deaths across the United States.
This case is ongoing and further arrests are possible.
