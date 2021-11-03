Recently the American Red Cross came to St. Andrew Catholic Church for a blood drive. The Red Cross released a press release Sept. 27 announcing it is experiencing a blood shortage, seeing a reduction of around 10% in August. Currently, the nonprofit is still experiencing the national shortage.
Teri Novotny, account manager for the Red Cross, said one cause of the shortage is people not attending appointments they’ve made because the pandemic in some areas has almost been lifted.
“They’re going back to somewhat of a normal life and not considering that we need to sustain the blood supply. It’s just not a priority for them,” Novotny said. “Their priorities are their families, their lifestyles and their jobs, and that’s totally understandable.”
This pattern has been happening to the St. Andrew’s blood drives as well. For this drive, Novotny said when she checked the number of appointments the day before, the number was 77 out of 99. By the time the next day came, the number dropped by seven. The goal for the drive, Novotny said, is 68 donors.
While the 70 appointments in the morning meet that standard, some people are turned away due to physical requirements when they arrive. At the time of the interview, which occurred an hour into the blood drive, two people were sent away due to a lack of iron in their blood.
Since less people are attending their appointments, more drives need to be set up. That is part of Novotny’s job, to schedule blood drives to keep the blood supply as filled as possible in Dickinson and Salina counties.
“The goal is also connected directly to the hospital contracts. So those 68 units are contracted at a hospital or help center somewhere to be used by patients, Novotny said. “I had one yesterday at a church where the goal was 14. I only had two technicians, two beds and 21 slots. Those 21 slots help ensure we can get that 14. Well, four of those donors didn’t even show up, so [in the end] we were only able to collect 11. Since we had a goal of 14, we need to find those other three units to make sure we can meet those hospital contracts.”
Even the Abilene hospital is struggling to keep donors attending. Novotny said the hospital has had to cancel blood drives because they could not get enough people to sign up.
About three out of 100 people donate blood, Novotny said. Todd Kuntz, one of the donors at the St. Andrew’s blood drive, is one of those 3% who’s trying to eradicate the shortage.
“I have a community responsibility, so I feel like I should give blood. My wife and I both do it at every chance we get. Plus it’s something we try to teach our kids, getting involved in the community,” Kuntz said.
According to the press release, the Red Cross attempts to maintain a five-day supply. They are currently running at times on a half a day supply with the most needed blood types, O positive and O negative.
The minimum amount of time between blood donations according to the Red Cross is 56 days, which is when the next blood drive at St. Andrews will take place. The next local blood drive is at the Trinity Lutheran Church Nov. 4 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. To find other blood drives, go online to the American Red Cross website and click on the “Give Blood” tab to see what drives are in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.