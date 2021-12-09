From staring in awe at their new instruments to eyes focused in concentration of play, the strings program students displayed their new skills and all the months of practice during a concert on Wednesday.
The strings program began when a former Abilene resident, Dr. Jim Jordan, reached out to the Community Foundation of Dickinson County to create access to violins for local students.
“He started playing the mandolin and the fiddle, he was just enthralled with everything strings,” Executive Director Elizabeth Weese said. “He said ‘Boy, Elizabeth, I would like to open a fund at the Community Foundation to see if we can get a program going.’”
So, with the help of Kansas State University Director of Orchestral Studies Dr. Rachel Dirks and her students, Band of Angels and SM Hansen Music, the inaugural group of fourth and fifth graders had the chance to open their violin cases in September.
After school on Wednesday at Eisenhower Elementary, student teacher Ryan Keith led the students through their concert, which also allowed the students to show how they learned cords, positions and proper violin care.
“I can’t wait to hear the kids,” Eisenhower Elementary Principal Ethan Gruen said before the concert. “Because I was here the very first day of practice when they were so excited, it was like Christmas getting their brand new violins. So, I’m curious to see what they’ve learned now at the end of the semester and it’s just been a wonderful opportunity for our kids here in Abilene to start learning an instrument like this.”
For Dirks, she got to help see those young students start their love of music by giving them access to instruments.
“I think it’s fabulous,” Dirks said. “We feel so lucky that there was someone who was willing to support this project from the Abilene community and we’re just delighted that kids are getting this opportunity to try stringed instruments in Abilene.”
But, she also got to see her own students grow and learn more about music education.
“They are having a delightful time working with the students here in Abilene,” Dirks said. “They’re learning a lot about how to be future music educators.”
Her students, Senior Ryan Keith, Sophomore Bridget O’Neill and Junior Emma McGinnis, volunteered their time to drive to Abilene and help teach the children how to play the violin.
“We were first approached by our orchestra director, Dr. Dirks, she came to us with the idea that she had heard from someone and she asked us if we were interested in teaching a beginners strengths class and we all were immediately saying ‘Yes, Absolutely.” Keith said.
With all their studies focused on music, the student teachers found themselves thinking about their childhood learning music and how important it is for kids to have access to music programs.
“It is incredibly imperative that young kids have access to these programs, because music has so many different facets to it that helps their growth and education,” Keith said. “They learn leadership skills, they learn cooperation skills, they learn about a beautiful subject that is so important to our culture and it really brings so many benefits to them as they grow.”
“I think that it’s also important to start music early because it provides students with an outlet of emotion … and to provide that to them at such an early age is very important for their growth,” O’Neill said.
“The skills they learn are not just music, but everything,” McGinnis said. “It’s been a great time helping teach those.”
Now the students may still be “Hot Cross Buns” level, but Weese still holds her original statement from the first day.
“The program is the beginning baby steps of truly building a needed or wanted program within our schools,” Weese said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.