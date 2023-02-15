When someone goes into sudden cardiac arrest, a matter of seconds can make the difference between life and death. For rural areas emergency medical help is often several minutes away.
“If everybody is in their proper places or in their stations and they’re not on another call, you’re still looking at least 10 minutes to get an ambulance from Abilene to Chapman,” said Chapman Police Officer Nick Santos, who is also a firefighter and a paramedic. “So that’s 10 minutes of not defibrillating, that’s 10 minutes of lethal cardiac arrhythmia.”
Automated External Defibrillators have been around for several years, but a new one is now in place at the Chapman Senior Center. An AED can shock the heart back into a non-lethal rhythm.
However, in a real-life situation, people may not be confident or comfortable with grabbing the machine off the wall and administering the life-saving measure if they have never seen how it works. Understanding the fear, Santos is helping people get comfortable with the machine and learn how to use it.
He will demonstrate the AED and answer questions at the Chapman Senior Center following the noon meal Feb. 20.
As scary as the situation may be when happening, the machine is easy to use and fool proof.
“Usually when somebody goes into cardiac arrest, they go into ventricular fibrillation or ventricular tachycardia,” he said. “Those are the two rhythms that the AED will automatically detect and then prompt you to deliver a defibrillation, or a shock to the heart, back into a non-lethal rhythm.”
The machine gives step-by-step prompts and if the person is not needing a shock, when the pads are placed on the victim’s chest, it will not activate alleviating the concern of unnecessarily shocking someone.
“I can put that AED on myself right now, turn it on and if I don’t need a shock because I’m awake and talking and my heart’s doing what it’s supposed to, it will say, ‘no shock advised,’ and will not allow you to shock them,” he said.
As a paramedic for 20 years, Santos said he has used AEDs multiple times and it doesn’t matter a person’s age or perceived health — cardiac arrest can happen to anyone at any time. The use of an AED recently made national news when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during a football game and one was used to shock his heart back into rhythm, saving precious seconds.
Santos recalled one case when he responded to a senior center in Michigan where a gentleman who was participating in an electronics club inadvertently electrocuted himself.
“We got there with the ambulance and put our AED on him,” Santos said. “He’s walking and talking to this day.”
The new AED at the senior center was made possible by donations and is available for anyone to use while the center is open. There are other AEDs in Chapman including in the schools, one at city hall and, when the swimming pool and ball complex are open for the season, is one there.
If someone collapses, it may or may not be a heart attack. Santos said if this happens, the first thing to do is, “shake and shout.”
“Tap the shoulder,” he said. “‘Hey Harold,’ for lack of a better term, ‘Harold, can you hear me?’ If Harold doesn’t respond you’re gonna look see if he’s breathing. If you don’t see him breathing, along with feeling for a pulse … then you start CPR, and then get the AED applied to them and get that rolling.”
People interested in seeing how to use an AED before they have a need for it are invited to the training on Feb. 20. Reservations for lunch are appreciated and can be made by calling the center at 785-922-6958.
The training will include a video from the manufacturer, which will explain the steps and show how the machine works.
“It’s not a certification or anything like that,” Santos said. “It’s more of an AED familiarization class.”
