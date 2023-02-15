Nick Santos shows what the new AED machine

Chapman Police Officer Nick Santos shows what the new AED machine at the Chapman Senior Center looks like. Santos will give people a closer look at how it works should they ever need it at noon, Feb. 20 during lunch at the center.

 Gail Parsons

When someone goes into sudden cardiac arrest, a matter of seconds can make the difference between life and death. For rural areas emergency medical help is often several minutes away.

“If everybody is in their proper places or in their stations and they’re not on another call, you’re still looking at least 10 minutes to get an ambulance from Abilene to Chapman,” said Chapman Police Officer Nick Santos, who is also a firefighter and a paramedic. “So that’s 10 minutes of not defibrillating, that’s 10 minutes of lethal cardiac arrhythmia.”

 

