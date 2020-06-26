OCCK Transportation will continue free fares for all public transit services, including CityGo, 81 Connection, Paratransit and city of Abilene through the month of July.
“2020 has been a year of unprecedented times for everyone,” said Michelle Griffin, mobility manager. “We hope by doing this one small thing that we can help make peoples’ days a little bit brighter and a little bit easier.”
Counties served include: Saline, Ottawa, Cloud, Republic, Jewell, Mitchell, Lincoln, Ellsworth, Osborne, Smith, McPherson, Marion, Dickinson, Clay.
