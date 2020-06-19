OCCK Transportation will offer a new regional route from Abilene to Salina and back each Thursday, starting next week.
The route only on Thursdays is part of the newly established KanConnect program of OCCK, a plan to connect regions of rural Kansas through public transportation options.
“We are so excited to offer this new option for residents of Dickinson County,” said Michelle Griffin, mobility manager for north central Kansas.
“We have been aware of the need for additional services for quite a while and have been working behind the scenes on putting things together. We hope people are as excited about the opportunity as we are. We are always looking for ways to serve rural communities and make connections.”
For the first 90 days of operation, complimentary fares will be offered for all riders.
The KanConnect bus service will have two bi-directional trips each Thursday.
The first route will start in Abilene at the OCCK office at 313 N. Cedar at 8:30 a.m., then head north to Frontier Estates before heading out of town to Salina.
Parking in Abilene is available at the OCCK lot on Fourth Street between the Abilene Elk’s Lodge and Trinity Lutheran Church.
In Salina, the bus will stop first at Walmart and then stop at Seventh Street and Walnut and then head back to Abilene to the same stops, starting at 1:45 and 2 p.m.
This route will do this loop twice and finish in Abilene around 2:45 p.m. each day.
CityGo stops are at both Walmart and Seventh Street/Walnut near Salina Regional Health Center.
“We wanted to make it as easy as possible to make it work,” she said.
The trip works both ways and residents of Salina can also travel to Abilene. The two stops in Salina are at 9:15 a.m. at Walmart and 9:30 a.m. at CityGo, ending up in downtown Abilene at 10:15 a.m. The trip back to Abilene would start at 1 p.m., getting those residents back at 1:45 and 2 p.m.
“We wanted to give them time to eat lunch and not be rushed,” Griffin said.
Reservations are required and can be made up to two weeks in advance by calling the Transportation office at (785) 826-1583.
