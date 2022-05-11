GoAbilene, a program of OCCK Transportation, is offering a brand new program for Abilene area youth ages 7-18.
Youth ages 7-18 will be able to purchase a “Go Anywhere” Summer Youth Pass for $25. The pass will be good for unlimited rides on GoAbilene public transportation from June 1 to August 31.
The passes will be available to purchase starting May 16, 2022.
Rides must be scheduled in advance, at least by 4 p.m. on the previous day and up to two weeks advance and are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Passengers can schedule rides by calling 785.826.1583 or 1.855.577.4337 during business hours or by using the Online Scheduling Form for GoAbilene at www.salinacitygo.com.
Youth must show the drivers their “Go Anywhere” pass when they board the buses and follow the OCCK Transportation Passenger Code of Conduct.
Riding the bus gives kids the freedom to get around in the summer. The “Go Anywhere” Summer Youth Pass is a great way for kids to get to the pool, community centers, parks, the library, shopping and more.
The Summer Youth Bus Pass is available for purchase at OCCK Transportation, 340 N. Santa Fe; online at www.salinacitygo.com or in the Token Transit app. Passes purchased online can be mailed, picked up at the time of the first trip, or picked up at the OCCK Transportation office in Salina.
“We are excited to start the GoAbilene Go Anywhere program,” said Michelle Griffin, Mobility Manager for North Central Kansas. “The program has a two-fold mission. One is to help kids get around Abilene safely and two, we know riding public transportation is a valuable life skill for kids and adults alike. This is a great way to use the local system. It’s a great deal and we hope a lot of families take advantage of it.”
OCCK, Inc. provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives. OCCK provides an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care.
OCCK is committed to providing transportation services to the general public, seniors, and persons with disabilities, through a variety of programs, including a fixed route service in Salina, CityGo, a regional paratransit service that serves fourteen counties, non emergency medical transportation for people with Medicaid, as well as non emergency medical transportation for clients of Salina Regional Health Center, a regional fixed route service, 81 Connection, KANcycle – the regional bike sharing program, GoAbilene public transportation, KanConnect regional fixed route, and the newest program, GoConcordia.
For more information about OCCK, Inc., visit www.occk.com. For more information about CityGo and OCCK Transportation, visit www.salinacitygo.com. Or, contact the OCCK Transportation Center at 785-826-1583.
