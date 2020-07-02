Amid COVID-19 concerns, OCCK, Inc. Transportation will be requiring face masks for all passengers on all transportation services including CityGo, 81 Connection, Regional Paratransit, city of Abilene, and KanConnect public transportation beginning at start of business on Friday and continuing until further notice.
A small number of masks will be available upon request for passengers each day starting on Friday.
However, all passengers must have their own masks starting Monday, July 13 in order to board transportation vehicles.
Social distancing guidelines will still be followed.
Extensive cleaning of vehicles is still taking place.
Service levels will be adjusted as the situation warrants. Information will be submitted to the media, posted on Facebook and the OCCK Transportation website.
