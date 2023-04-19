Trell Grinter, transportation director for OCCK, Inc., attended the Abilene City Commission April 17 to report on the nonprofit’s GoAbilene general public transportation program in 2022 and requested funds for 2024. She asked the city for $73,890, an $11,890 increase from 2023. 

In 2022, the program had the most riders it has had in its four year history with 9,444, Grinter said. The ridership increased from 2021 by about 2,500. The top destinations for riders are work at 30% and medical appointments at 25%. 

 

