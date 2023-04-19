Trell Grinter, transportation director for OCCK, Inc., attended the Abilene City Commission April 17 to report on the nonprofit’s GoAbilene general public transportation program in 2022 and requested funds for 2024. She asked the city for $73,890, an $11,890 increase from 2023.
In 2022, the program had the most riders it has had in its four year history with 9,444, Grinter said. The ridership increased from 2021 by about 2,500. The top destinations for riders are work at 30% and medical appointments at 25%.
“When I get the chance to talk with (Kansas Department of Transportation), I always brag about this community because you are the only place supporting the people to the level that you are with so many rides sponsored with so much commitment to that local match,” Grinter said. “So you’re truly on the map for KDOT and in Kansas.”
Last year, the Memorial Health Foundation paid for the ride fair of almost every person traveling for a medical appointment, which amounted to about 3,500 rides. West Country Mart paid for all rides to and from their store, amounting to 2,432 rides. In the future, Grinter said she wants to begin non-emergency medical transportation in Abilene.
For 2024, Grinter said the amount she budgeted and hopes the city will cover is $73,890. The city fully budgeted OCCK’s $62,000 request for 2023. The increase is due to several reasons. First, Grinter wants to use funds to begin on-emergency medical transportation. Second, she overestimated the salaries of substitute drivers. Third, she overestimated the cost of gas and oil in reaction to the high prices the U.S. withstood during the 2022 summer after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. Grinter said the cost of the program in 2024 could end up being lower than her budget. If current gas prices continue through 2024, then the final cost will be lower than Gritner’s estimate.
“What I would like to request is if we could do an actual expenses budget not exceeding $73,890, but we would bill actual expenses by quarter,” Grinter said. “Going from $62,000 to $73,890 is a hard ask for me to even present to you, but this is truly making a difference in people’s lives and I would hate to not have a plan to get them where they are needing to go.”
The total amount of GoAbilene’s 2024 budget is $246,300. KDOT covers 70% of the cost, which is $172,410. OCCK is responsible for 30% of the cost, which Grinter requested the city to fully cover. If the 30% exceeds $73,890, Grinter said OCCK will cover the additional costs.
The fare cost is $4 roundtrip and $2 one-way. Service hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule a ride, call 785-826-1583 or 1-855-577-4337.
