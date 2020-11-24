OCCK Transportation will continue free fares for all public transit services, including CityGo, 81 Connection, Paratransit, city of Abilene and KanConnect through the end of 2020.
“2020 has been one for the books and unlike anything we’ve ever experienced,” said Michelle Griffin, mobility manager. “Offering free fares for the remainder of the year will give new and returning passengers some freedom to try our services. Even with the global pandemic, public transit offers a safe and easy alternative to driving.”
However, OCCK Transportation will be closed in Abilene on Thursday for Thanksgiving and Friday.
