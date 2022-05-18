OCCK Transportation held a brief meet-and-greet in Abilene’s Eisenhower Park in honor of Transportation Week Tuesday afternoon.
According to Director of Transportation Trell Grinter, OCCK provides a vital service in the community they wanted to celebrate. She said that in the first quarter of 2022, OCCK gave 1,700 rides.
“Just in the second quarter we’re already at 757 rides,” she said. “So we are helping people move, we’re getting access and getting choice for people, so that’s really awesome.”
Mobility Manager Michelle Griffin detailed some of the services OCCK offers in Abilene.
The busing service offers GoAbilene where people can call and schedule a ride if they need one.
“They call and schedule a ride and they’ll get picked up and taken where they need to go within the city limits,” Griffin said. “Then anyone living in the county can use OCCK’s demand response service and they serve 14 counties in north central Kansas.”
This summer, the company has also added a service where people can call in and be transported free-of-charge to West’s Country Mart as-needed. This service started just this week. Griffin said the hope was to combat food insecurity — which happens when someone is more than a mile away from access to affordable, healthy food choices — by providing a safe route to healthy food options.
“World hunger day is coming up so we thought it was a little bit timely that we could help out with that,” she said.
This year, OCCK also added a $25 Go Anywhere all-summer pass for children age 7 to 18. For the cost of the $25 pass, children can ride the bus all summer long to places they need to go.
“It’s a great program for kids that might need a ride or parents that need to get their kids somewhere and are unable to do that,” Griffin said. “We’re hoping that kids get more familiar with using transit services.”
Driver for OCCK Ricki Elliott attended Tuesday’s event to support the community.
“I enjoy the people, definitely,” she said. “Just getting them where they need to go — it’s a very needed service in Abilene.”
Elliott said she has been a bus driver for 13 years, 10 of which were for OCCK.
Substitute OCCK driver Virgil Kuntz attended the event as well.
“(It’s) just helping out in the community, is one of the main things,” he said. “(It’s) just an opportunity to see how this all works out and ho it develops for Abilene. So hopefully it grows.”
He enjoys working with people.
“Each one’s a special person getting on the bus,” he said.
USD 435 Superintendent Greg Brown attended the event as a member of the public to show support for OCCK, which provides busing services in Abilene.
“OCCK works with lots of different folks that have some barriers to success otherwise,” he said.
OCCK has been helpful to several people who have passed through Abilene’s school system, according to Brown
“Several of our graduates have made a connection with OCCK,” he said. “It’s always been a real good connection for them.”
