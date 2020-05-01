Free fares for public transit services in Abilene will continue through the month of May because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic impact felt by many, OCCK Transported reported.
The free fares include CityGo in Salina, the 81 Connectin and Paratransit.
Counties served include: Saline, Ottawa, Cloud, Republic, Jewell, Mitchell, Lincoln, Ellsworth, Osborne, Smith, McPherson, Marion, Dickinson, Clay.
Access to the Transportation office at 340 N. Santa Fe is still limited to employees only until further notice.
For more information about OCCK, Inc., visit www.occk.com. For more information about CityGo and OCCK Transportation, visit www.salinacitygo.com. Or, contact the OCCK Transportation Center at (785) 826-1583.
